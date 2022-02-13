Ciara and Russell Wilson Leave Drake’s Super Bowl Party as Soon as Future Shows Up – Report

Future's appearance at Drake's Super Bowl party over the weekend reportedly caused Ciara and Russell Wilson to skedaddle.

Drizzy hosted a Super Bowl party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday night (Feb. 12). The event was reportedly filled with celebs including CiCi, Russell, Cardi B, Offset, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor and others. Drake performed at the shindig and brought out Future as a surprise special guest. The two performed their collabs like "Way 2 Sexy" and "Life Is Good." According to TMZ, as soon as Hendrix took the stage, Ciara and Russell left the building with the quickness before being ushered to their cars by police.

Future and Ciara, who share a child together, dated for a few years before splitting in late 2014. The breakup has been marred with headline-grabbing moments including court battles and callouts. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Ciara's current husband, has at times been put in the middle of the drama. There were even reports in 2016 that Ciara feared Future would try to harm Russell following their engagement. In 2019, Future commented on Ciara's relationship saying he thinks Russell does whatever the singer wants. It's been a while since any drama between Future and CiCi has surfaced.

The 2022 Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles has featured some wild rapper-related moments so far. Kodak Black was reportedly shot over the weekend after being captured on camera throwing punches at a man during a Justin Beiber after-party. Blueface was reportedly arrested for gun possession on Feb 12.