Future Thinks Russell Wilson Does Whatever Ciara Tells Him to Do

Future and Ciara have had their share of disagreements since they ended their relationship. Now The Wizrd rapper shares his thoughts on Ciara's husband,Russell Wilson, who Future believes does everything Ciara tells him to do.

Last night (Jan. 17), Apple Music hosted a conversation between Future Hendrix and his good friend Big Black Bank. After talking about his new album, Future speaks on other topics like Rocko's lawsuit against him and his baby's mother Ciara and her new husband Russell Wilson. When asked about the married couple, Future claimed that Seattle Seahawks quarterback does whatever she tells him to do.

"He do exactly what she tell him to do," Future said. "He not being a man in that position. He not tellin' her, 'Chill out with that on the Internet. Don't even talk to him. I'm your husband! You better not even bring Future's name up!' If that was me, she couldn't even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn't even bring her exes' names up. Don't give that shit no energy."

Future's criticism of his ex's husband comes a month after news of Future and Ciara's legal battle with over their son Future Jr.'s travel schedule. The R&B singer claims that the Atlanta rapper has been terrible with his scheduled visitations to see their son son, and now she wants a mediator to help establish a stable schedule. There haven't been too many public developments on that front, but here's to hoping things get sorted out in a way that's beneficial to everyone involved.

Listen to Future speak on Ciara and Russell Wilson below.