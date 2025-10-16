Future Sued for Using Photo of Dungeon Family House on Mixtape Pluto Cover

Future is being sued by a photographer who claims the rapper used the photog's picture of the Dungeon Family home without permission on the Mixtape Pluto cover art.

On Oct. 2, Gary Gomez sued the Atlanta rapper in United States District Court for the Central District of California. Gomez claims he took the original photo used on the mixtape cover in 2021 and registered it with the Register of Copyrights in June of that year. The photo shows the outside of the home originally owned by Future's cousin Rico Wade's mother, where the Dungeon Family recorded many of their early hits.

Gomez found out Future used an altered version of the photo on the cover for Mixtape Pluto, released on Sept. 20, 2024, a month after the project came out. The photo was also used on merch sold by Future.

Gomez says he contacted Future about the violation in March and May of this year, but the parties failed to resolve the dispute, leading to the lawsuit. He is asking for a jury trial and seeking unspecified damages.

XXL has reached out to Future's team for comment.

The Dungeon Family home, located in South West Atlanta, was purchased by OutKast's Big Boi in 2021. It is currently on Airbnb, where fans can book a stay at the historic home where Organzied Noise, OutKast, Goodie Mob and others created Atlanta's sound in the early 1990s.

See a Portion of the Future Lawsuit