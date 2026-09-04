Ye Reunites With Big Sean and Brings Out 2 Chainz, Future and More at Homecoming Show in Chicago

Ye surprised the crowd with not only a Big Sean reunion on night one of his two Chicago shows, but appearances from 2 Chainz, Future and fellow hometown hero Twista as well.

On Thursday (Sept. 3), Yeezy took the stage at Soldier Field in Chicago for the first of his two sold-out hometown shows. Equipped with a new face mask that features uneven glowing eyes, Ye stood atop the world as he ran through his extensive catalogue for over two hours.

At one point, he stopped to tell the crowd, "Had to bring my homie from the D out," and Big Sean popped out for a performance of "Clique" and then his 2014 solo hit, "I Don't F**k With You." Their fellow former G.O.O.D. Music labelmate 2 Chainz then joined in for "Mercy" before performing his 2012 Ye collab, "Birthday Song."

Future later joined for "Keep It Burning" and "F**k Up Some Commas," and Twista brought it back to the early aughts with "Slow Jamz" and "Overnight Celebrity."

Ye last performed in his city for his Donda listening party in 2021, making for nearly a five-year gap.

The beef with Big Sean also dates back to 2021, where Ye dissed the Detroit native during an appearance on Drink Champs, saying the worst thing he'd ever done was sign Sean to G.O.O.D Music. He was upset at both Sean and John Legend for not supporting his attempt at a presidential run in 2020 and said they were "sellouts."

Sean, who had already left the label by that time, hit back and said Ye owes him millions and that the comments Ye made were "some b**ch-a*s sh*t."

The reunion comes amid Ye's recent efforts to confront his mental health struggles, apologize for past remarks and repair some of the relationships fractured along the way.

Check out photos and videos from night one of Ye's Solider Field shows below.

See All the Big Moments From Night One of Ye's Chicago Shows

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