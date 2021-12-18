Big Sean Responds to Kanye West, Calls Ye’s Comments Some ‘Bitch-Ass S**t’

Big Sean had some choice words for his former mentor Kanye West on the Drink Champs podcast this week following Ye's statements that signing Sean was the worst decision Ye ever made.

During his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, which premiered on Revolt TV on Saturday (Dec. 18), the Detroit rapper said that he still loves Kanye, but Ye saying signing Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was the worst decision Ye ever made during his own interview on Drink Champs in November was out of line.

"At first I thought it was hilarious. I thought the shit was funny," Sean told the hosts. "Then I took it personal. I took it personal because I'm the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. Cudi left a long time ago, business-wise, you know what I'm saying? They still cliqued up and linked up, right. So, I'm the only artist who put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. I'm the only artist who put out back to back to back No. 1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums."

He continued, "And by the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity. It's something that...he changed my life and I love him for that. But every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day's notice, I'm wherever he's at, bro. Whether it's to contribute to him in the studio, whether it's to contribute a line, write a verse for him. He'd just take maybe parts of the verse, maybe the whole verse. Maybe just to help him with his vibe. Wherever he's at in the world, bro, I've traveled around the world for this man every time he's called. And have done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times. Why? Because he gave me a gold opportunity of signing to G.O.O.D. Music."

Though the deal was a great opportunity, Sean says, financially, it was a terrible decision. He went on to claim Ye owes him $6 million. "When I heard what [Kanye] was talking about, it didn't make sense, bro. Because, my manager saw my record deal and said, 'This is a shitty record deal.' I would never say that, though. Why? It's an opportunity and I can work myself out of anything...Jay Brown [from Roc Nation] said it was the worst deal he's ever seen."

Sean added, "I had to spend my own money auditing my label, ’cause millions of dollars are missing and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing. I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music."

Sean said Kanye reached out after his Drink Champs interview aired last month. "He text me the next day and said, 'I want to meet with you and your mom to begin healing on both sides,'" Sean relayed. "I was angry...I took it too personally because it's like you publicly humiliated me when I been down for you."

The "I Don't Fuck With You" rapper added, “I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But I thought what he said was on some bitch-ass shit. And I thought that wasn't godly. It was a personal attack for no reason and he ain't have to do all that.”

What Big Sean is referring to is Kanye’s remarks about him during his interview on Drink Champs back in November. During a drinking game, N.O.R.E. asked Yeezy to choose between former G.O.O.D. Music artist Sean and G.O.O.D. Music president Pusha-T. Kanye used the opportunity to slight Sean.

"When I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say, 'I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,'" said Yeezy while holding a cardboard cutout of an R.I.P. tombstone. He then added: "The worst thing I ever done was sign Big Sean."

Kanye further elaborated that he felt betrayed by Sean Don and John Legend when they refused to support him during his failed presidential run in 2020.

"I know this man mama, bro, you know what I'm saying? I've changed this man family," Kanye stated about Big Sean. "And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout shit, and I don't rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies."

Check out the entire Big Sean interview below.