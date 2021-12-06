YoungBoy Never Broke Again Has a Song With 6ix9ine Coming, Wack 100 Says

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is staying busy while on house arrest. The Louisiana rapper reportedly has a song with 6ix9ine coming soon.

On Sunday (Dec. 5), during a Clubhouse chat session, 6ix9ine’s business advisor Wack 100 revealed that a collaborative track between Tekashi and YB is on the horizon. When the moderator explained to Wack that YB wanted to do a song with 6ix9ine, the music industry veteran spilled the beans.

"It's already done," stated Wack. "[6ix9ine's] European tour is done. His radio promo is already worked out. This is me. Business is business. Don't get it fucked up."

Wack didn’t reveal when YB and 6ix9ine’s collabo track will hit streaming services.

For those who may not know, Wack 100 is handling 6ix9ine’s business dealings. Back in September, he revealed on Clubhouse that he has negotiated $43 million worth of deals for Tekashi.

“So, in the last 45 days, I probably done set up $43 million of business and I ain’t seen the kid," he boasted on the voice-only chat app in September. "So, I’m talking about big movies, European tours, renegotiated his album terms all through attorneys and email."

In the meantime, YoungBoy has been on house arrest for the past two months in Layton, Utah after posting a $1.5 million bond in October. YB is currently facing gun charges in both California and Louisiana.

Since then, the 22-year-old rapper has received some bad news. Apparently, YB’s music videos from his YouTube channel were removed. Before the removal, the channel had over 10 million subscribers and more than 9 billion combined views. Recently, YoungBoy added two new music videos: "Heart & Soul/Alligator Walk" and "safe then sorry (Interlude)" to his channel.

Check out Wack 100 revealing that NBA Young Boy and 6ix9ine have a collaborative track coming below.