Kodak Black Calls Out YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby for Wearing Nail Polish, YB Responds

Kodak Black is calling out YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby for wearing nail polish.

Yak Goes In on YB and Lil Baby

On Wednesday (April 10), a video of Yak on Instagram Live went viral. In the clip, which can be seen below, the South Florida rapper goes off.

“We ain’t with none of that Illuminati s**t," he snaps. "We ain’t on none of that Lil Baby, YoungBoy...all that gay-a*s sh*t going on. We ain't on paint your nails sh*t. We ain't on none of that f**k shit. Don't ever play with a with a n***a with no gay s**t, no snitch s**t, no f**K s**t, no soft s**t. No none of that. We ain't on none of that."

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Responds

A short time later, NBA YoungBoy shared a video on social media in an apparent response to Kodak. In the clip, which can be seen below, YB is showing off his fingernails, which have crosses painted on them.

"I need ’em redone right now, b***h," the Louisiana rapper responds. "I love you, too, sir. I'm finna go cry."

Kodak and Yak had a long-standing beef, which appeared to be squashed last January. Lil Baby's name being mentioned seems to be a reference to the Atlanta rapper appearing to have on fingernail polish in a recent video.

