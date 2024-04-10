YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares Racy Photo of Finesse2tymes’ Child’s Mother, Finesse Responds
YoungBoy Never Broke Again shares a racy photo of Finesse2tymes' child's mother and Finesse has a surprising response.
NBA YoungBoy Tries to Woo Finesse's BM
On Wednesday (April 10), NBA YoungBoy randomly shared a photo on his Instagram Story that shows one of Finesse2tymes' children's mothers lying across a bed with pink lingerie on and matching bunny ears.
"I got that bag [for real]," he captioned the pic, which can be seen below, along with green heart and flex emojis.
In a second post, YB shared a photo of Boston Richey's girlfriend bent over in the backseat of a car. He added a mountain emoji and question mark, in what appears to be an invite to his Grave Digger Mountain compound.
Finesse2tymes Responds to YB Instagram Post
Finesse2tymes had a surprising response to Top's post.
"Somebody tell @nba_youngboy u must forgot I'm from Memphis homie we aint tender #Making #Easy #Money #Pimpin #H*es #Is #Serious," he captioned a since-deleted post along with crying laughing, P and accepting hand emojis.
"Tell him come on wit it," Finesse captioned a repost of NBA YoungBoy's initial photo.
See YoungBoy Never Broke Again's post and Finesse2tymes' surprising response below.