YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares Racy Photo of Finesse2tymes’ Child’s Mother, Finesse Responds

YoungBoy Never Broke Again shares a racy photo of Finesse2tymes' child's mother and Finesse has a surprising response.

NBA YoungBoy Tries to Woo Finesse's BM

On Wednesday (April 10), NBA YoungBoy randomly shared a photo on his Instagram Story that shows one of Finesse2tymes' children's mothers lying across a bed with pink lingerie on and matching bunny ears.

"I got that bag [for real]," he captioned the pic, which can be seen below, along with green heart and flex emojis.

In a second post, YB shared a photo of Boston Richey's girlfriend bent over in the backseat of a car. He added a mountain emoji and question mark, in what appears to be an invite to his Grave Digger Mountain compound.

Finesse2tymes Responds to YB Instagram Post

Finesse2tymes had a surprising response to Top's post.

"Somebody tell @nba_youngboy u must forgot I'm from Memphis homie we aint tender #Making #Easy #Money #Pimpin #H*es #Is #Serious," he captioned a since-deleted post along with crying laughing, P and accepting hand emojis.

"Tell him come on wit it," Finesse captioned a repost of NBA YoungBoy's initial photo.

See YoungBoy Never Broke Again's post and Finesse2tymes' surprising response below.

