See YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Massive Mansion He’s Selling for $5.5 Million

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is selling his massive mansion for $5.5 million.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Lists Utah Mansion for Sale While on House Arrest

It's been more than two years since YoungBoy Never Broke Again was placed on house arrest stemming from a 2021 gun charge in his home city of Baton Rouge, La. Now, it looks like he is gearing up to get back outside. On Feb. 26, YB put the gorgeous mansion in Salt Lake City he's been confined to up for sale for a cool $5.5 million.

NBA YoungBoy has been doing it big despite not being able to leave his homestead. According to Zillow, the impressive crib sprawls over 8,800 square feet and overlooks breathtaking views of Salt Lake City as it sits atop what the Louisiana rhymer has dubbed Gravedigger Mountain.

The photos and video below show off the mansion's hybrid interior/exterior layout complete with top-to-bottom glass walls, a master bedroom with a fireplace and enough closet space throughout to never wear the same fit twice. Aside from four bedrooms and four marble-laced bathrooms, YoungBoy's crib contains a central living room with a designer pool table, a room full of bunkbeds and table-top games for the crew and a studio so YB can keep up with his neverending output of new music.

Read More: Here Are the Most Expensive Rapper Homes Anyone Would Want to Live In

NBA YoungBoy's Current Legal Situation

Despite apparently looking to unload his duds fit for a king, YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn't quite clear from his ongoing legal woes just yet. Just days after listing the mansion on real estate sites, the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana filed a court motion on Feb. 29 implying that YB has violated his pre-trial release conditions in the aforementioned firearms case.

The filing claims that NBA YoungBoy violated his conditions by continuing to use drugs and that he told his supervising officer that "he has no intentions to discontinue using the substance that resulted in the violation." As a result, he could be facing jail time pending the judge's upcoming ruling.

Read More: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Gets Close With a Fan in Photo Taken at Target

In the photos and video below, catch a glimpse of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's incredible mansion on Gravedigger Mountain which carries an asking price of $5.5 million.

Watch Video of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's $5.5 Million Mansion on Gravedigger Mountain

See YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Massive Mansion He's Selling for $5.5 Million