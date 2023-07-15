YoungBoy Never Broke Again Loses Appeal on Suppressing Video of Him Holding Firearms

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently lost his appeal on suppressing a video of him holding firearms.

NBA YoungBoy Lost His Appeal to Have Video Evidence Suppressed

On Friday (July 14), NBA YoungBoy lost his appeal to have a video of him holding firearms to be suppressed in his ongoing gun case. In their 17-page decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit in Louisiana reversed a lower court ruling that denied the government from entering the videos as evidence in the embattled rapper's pending gun trial because they were obtained with an improper search warrant.

In February of 2022, Judge Shelly D. Dick of the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana granted YB's legal team's motion to have an SD Media card that contained both video and images that appear to show the rapper possessing firearms. The SD card was obtained during YB's arrest in Baton Rouge, La. in September of 2020.

The government appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit, and won the reversal. They can present the videos as evidence in YB's pending gun trial.

NBA YoungBoy's September 2020 Arrest on Drug and Gun Charges

In September of 2020, YoungBoy was among men who were taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) after officers were called to an abandoned home following reports that a large group of men were outside brandishing weapons while filming a music video. The individuals were identified as members of two street gangs: Never Broke Again and Bottom Boy Guerillas.

Upon arriving at the scene, police detained the group and searched three vehicles. They discovered about three grams of marijuana and one dose of Hydrocodone in a clear bag inside the cars. After receiving a warrant signed by a judge to search the remaining vehicles, police found numerous handguns and rifles, more marijuana, digital scales and Xanax. Seven additional firearms were found in the grass nearby, one of which was stolen from Texas.

YB was initially hit with several drug possession charges. However, in March of 2021, NBA YoungBoy was indicted in U.S. District Court for possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

What's NBA YoungBoy's Next Legal Recourse?

As attorney Moe Gangat of Instagram account Lawyers For Workers suggests (watch the videos below), YoungBoy could appeal it to the Supreme Court or see if he could get a plea deal since the 23-year-old rapper has been on house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah since October of 2021. It is also possible for YB to go to trial and take his chances. NBA YoungBoy was acquitted in his federal gun case in California in July of 2022. Is he capable of going 2-0 against the feds?

