YoungBoy Never Broke Again Sued by Woman After Someone Allegedly Threw Her Off Stage at Show – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is named in a civil lawsuit by a woman who claims someone threw her off stage during his show.

NBA YoungBoy Is Being Sued

According to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report, published on Saturday (June 3), NBA YoungBoy is among the defendants listed in a lawsuit filed by Cayden Rutherford. In her suit, Rutherford claims she suffered injuries after allegedly being thrown from the stage during the rapper's concert at The Ambassador music venue in St. Louis County, Mo., in 2019.

Rutherford alleges that when she got onstage someone working on the show — the lawsuit doesn't identify who — threw her from the stage where she landed on the concrete floor and a broken cable. As a result, she suffered a concussion and other injuries to her neck, back and ankle. She claims that she continues to suffer from physical pain and mental anguish that affects her daily life.

Rutherford's suit accuses YB of a history of fighting with fans at his concerts and details three prior incidents before the St. Louis show where the rapper allegedly had altercations with fans or a fan was thrown from the stage. Concerts in Minnesota, Virginia and South Carolina were listed with the South Carolina entry highlighted as one that was canceled because of fighting.

The lawsuit, which was filed last Thursday (June 1) in St. Louis County Circuit Court, also lists the venue, The Ambassador, concert promoter Major Entertainment LLC and the security company Elite Security, Protection & Services, LLC as co-defendants in the case and accuses them of not providing proper supervision.

Rutherford is seeking monetary damages from NBA YoungBoy, the venue, promoter and security company.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's rep for comment.

NBA YoungBoy is currently on house arrest and hasn't been on the road performing at shows since 2020.

Why Is NBA YoungBoy on House Arrest in Utah?

YB has been under house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah, for a few years. The embattled rapper is facing a number of drug, felony possession and stolen firearms charges following his arrest in September 2020 in Baton Rouge, La. YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was among 15 other people arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) after receiving calls from people that a group of men were at an abandoned home brandishing weapons while filming a music video.

Once BRPD arrived at the scene, they saw a group individuals and also discovered weapons and drugs. Police found about three grams of marijuana and one dose of Hydrocodone in a clear bag inside one of the cars at the scene. Additionally, police found numerous handguns and rifles and more marijuana, as well as digital scales and Xanax in the remaining vehicles.

NBA YoungBoy Has Been Dropping Multiple Albums During House Arrest

NBA YoungBoy is arguably one of the most prolific rappers in the rap game. In 2022, the 23-year-old rhymer dropped seven projects during the calendar year. In 2023, YB has released three projects so far. In January, he dropped I Rest My Case, followed by Don't Try This at Home in April and his Richest Opp mixtape in May.

