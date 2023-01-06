YoungBoy Never Broke Again, French Montana, J. Stone and DJ Drama and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New year. New music. The start of 2023 brings the promise of fresh product from some of your favorite artists and this week we get a new album from a popular rhymer who dropped over a half-dozen releases last year, the sixth installment of a popular mixtape series from a veterans Bronx, N.Y. rhymer and the DJ Drama-assisted mixtape from one of Nipsey Hussle's cosigned artist.

Despite declaring he ran out of rhymes last year, the result of releasing seven projects in 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is back at it with a new project to start off the year titled I Rest My Case. YB delivers 19 songs on the new release, which features the previously released songs "Top Girls," "Black" and "Groovy."

The Baton Rouge, La. rapper has been teasing the new offering since last year, with him officially announcing the project last month. NBA YoungBoy is coming into the year with confidence after dropping four projects that debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart in 2022.

"Fuck what the machine say, these niggas can’t fuck with me #IRestMyCase Friday you ready?" he captioned the cover art on Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

Following some delays, French Montana has released the sixth installment of his Coke Boyz series in CB6: Money Heist Edition. Coming in at a robust 29 songs, the track listing for the mixtape features guest appearances from Kodak Black, Max B, A$AP Rocky, Vory, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee and more. The project was spearheaded by the singles "I Do" and "Fenty" featuring Nav.

French Montana enjoyed a productive 2022, releasing his Montega album with Harry Fraud last June. His 2017 hit single "Unforgettable" featuring Swae Lee reached diamond status in August. Last month, he went viral for being named in NBA YoungBoy's list of top five rappers. CB6 is French's most recent mixtape since CB5, which dropped in November of 2020.

Coming through with the West Coast flavor is J. Stone. The Los Angeles MC who is singed to Nipsey Hussle's All Money in No Money Out label teams up with DJ Drama for his new Gangsta Grillz mixtape Rollin' Stone. The 19-song release features a list of guest appearances from across the map including Curren$y, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Stalley, Bino Rideaux, the late Young Dolph and more.

Check out all the new projects below.