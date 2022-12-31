French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly Trend on Twitter After ‘Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022′ Tweet Goes Viral

French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly and other rappers were trending on Twitter, but not for their music.

On Thursday (Dec. 29), Twitter user @kiracantmizz tweeted out a list of "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022." His tally featured rappers French, MGK, Yeat and Jack Harlow. The user's tweet has since gone viral and sparked a multitude of reactions.

"MGK was never a rapper lmaooooo but yeah he should have stayed in 2018. Also what did Jack do?" tweeted one person.

Another rap fan typed: "Why the hell is yeat on here?"

"Putting Yeat and Jack Harlow on the same level is fraud behavior," tweeted another person.

Interestingly, all four rhymers had a phenomenal year.

In 2022, French Montana's song "Unforgettable" with Swae Lee reached diamond status (10 million copies sold). Plus, he dropped a new single, "Yes I Do", from his upcoming album, CB6.

Meanwhile, Jack Harlow had the biggest song on TikTok with his viral hit "First Class." Oh, and he's reportedly dating Dua Lipa.

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly finally put a ring on it and is engaged to his fianceé, actress Megan Fox. Plus, the rap-rocker dropped his latest album, Mainstream Sellout, back in March.

Finally, Yeat's song "Rich Minion" became a viral TikTok hit and his concerts have been sold-out events from coast-to-coast.

So why the hate?

Read More Reactions to "Rappers We Need to Leave in 2022" Viral Tweet Below