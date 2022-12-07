These Are the Biggest Hip-Hop Songs on TikTok in 2022

It should go without saying that TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. For some, the app is considered a hub for emerging artists to grow their fan bases, while record labels, managers, A&Rs and everything in between are on the prowl for influencers to help a song gain traction. And now, the social media juggernaut, whose website was visited more often than Google last year, is sparking a wave of user-generated content that’s revolutionizing the music industry.

Lola Brooke is the latest beneficiary of TikTok’s record-breaking potential. Last week, a hilariously snappy mother-daughter moment between Kim Kardashian and North West surfaced on their shared TikTok account, @kimandnorth, and "Don’t Play With It" featuring Billy B was playing over the clip. In the 5-second video, Kim attempts to style her daughter’s edges before she pulls away and starts gesticulating to the track. Beyond Kim K’s stamp of approval, Lola has also been championed by the likes of Cardi B, City Girls’ JT and most recently Funkmaster Flex, who labeled the hit record "THE HOTTEST SONG IN THE CLUBS / STREET!" via Instagram.

Still, the self-described "Big Gator" isn’t the first (or last) rapper to have a viral banger on TikTok. Earlier this year, rap newcomer Ice Spice set the internet on fire when she uploaded "Munch (Feelin’ U)" on all streaming platforms. From a cosign by Drake, who also invited Ice Spice to OVO Fest 2022, to different versions of her trendy "You thought I was feelin' you?" line, the song took off, accounting for over 589,000 creations and landing spots on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay, Bubbling Under Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and her first career entry on the Hot 100.

Similar to Lola and Ice Spice, there are countless other rappers who have blown up this year within the app. But there’s more than meets the trend when it comes to understanding the benefits of using TikTok. A staring contest has breathed new life into Snoop Dogg’s 2007 single "Sensual Seduction," amassing over 550,000 creations. Meanwhile, the troubadour of toxicity, Future, has spent the last 30 weeks on the charts for his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Drake and Tems, "Wait For U," thanks to the song’s spellbinding chorus–which has resulted in multiple viral videos.

In a nutshell, the industry’s attention on TikTok isn’t baseless. Songs that trend on TikTok often end up on a curated playlist or Billboard chart. Not to mention, 67 percent of TikTokers are more likely to seek out songs on music-streaming services after hearing them on the app, according to research from MRC Data last year. With that in mind, XXL looks at hip-hop songs that have skyrocketed and become globally recognized because of TikTok. From Lil Uzi Vert to Armani White and more, check out the full list below.—Derrius Edwards