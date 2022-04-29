Future, Russ, Action Bronson and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As April comes to a close, new hip-hop releases can't stop and won't stop. This week, one of the game's biggest rappers puts out his ninth solo album, a successful independent rapper drops a new EP just in time for his upcoming tour, a former XXL Freshman puts out his first project in nearly two years and more.

Future has one of the most expansive discographies in hip-hop and his new album, I Never Liked You, proves that he still has plenty left in the tank. After teasing that an album was on the way across social media throughout the entire month of April, the Atlanta rapper hit up Twitter to unveil the project's title and album cover on Monday (April 25). The cover art, which sees Future donning a purple suit and matching sleep mask in the back of a luxury car, racked up more than 16,500 retweets. Led by the Valentine's Day-themed single "Worst Day," which dropped on Feb. 11, the 16-track album is packed with notable guest appearances from Kanye West, Drake, Gunna, Young Thug, EST Gee, Kodak Black and more. Even though I Never Liked You is Future's first solo effort since 2020, he's kept himself busy as of late, having most recently served as the executive producer on Kanye West's Donda 2 album. Prior to the album's release, Hendrix tweeted a message of gratitude to his musical collaborators.

Just as he's about to embark on a massive worldwide tour, Russ delivered a new project titled If Not Now, When? The four-track EP, which dropped on April 25, is comprised of songs all produced by Russ himself and arrives after his 2021 album, Chomp 2, which is the sequel to his 2020 EP of the same name. Earlier this year, the Atlanta-bred artist dropped the single, "Handsomer," and while the song isn't featured on If Not Now, When?, it picked up a lot of steam when Russ held an open verse challenge on TikTok. The winner of the challenge, San Diego rapper Ktlyn, was offered a guest appearance on the song's remix.

Boasting cover art that he created himself, Action Bronson hits us with his new Cocodrillo Turbo album, the Queens MC's first LP since 2020's Only for Dolphins. Led by the previously released single "Subzero," the 10-track LP features production from The Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano and Action Bronson himself. Roc Marciano lends his rhyming skills to Cocodrillo Turbo as well, along with other guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Hologram and Mayhem Lauren.

Check out all the new projects this week below, including other drops from Pooh Shiesty, NoCap, Wale and more.