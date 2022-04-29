Future, Russ, Action Bronson and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Future, Russ, Action Bronson and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

As April comes to a close, new hip-hop releases can't stop and won't stop. This week, one of the game's biggest rappers puts out his ninth solo album, a successful independent rapper drops a new EP just in time for his upcoming tour, a former XXL Freshman puts out his first project in nearly two years and more.

Future has one of the most expansive discographies in hip-hop and his new album, I Never Liked You, proves that he still has plenty left in the tank. After teasing that an album was on the way across social media throughout the entire month of April, the Atlanta rapper hit up Twitter to unveil the project's title and album cover on Monday (April 25). The cover art, which sees Future donning a purple suit and matching sleep mask in the back of a luxury car, racked up more than 16,500 retweets. Led by the Valentine's Day-themed single "Worst Day," which dropped on Feb. 11, the 16-track album is packed with notable guest appearances from Kanye West, DrakeGunna, Young Thug, EST GeeKodak Black and more. Even though I Never Liked You is Future's first solo effort since 2020, he's kept himself busy as of late, having most recently served as the executive producer on Kanye West's Donda 2 album. Prior to the album's release, Hendrix tweeted a message of gratitude to his musical collaborators.

Just as he's about to embark on a massive worldwide tour, Russ delivered a new project titled If Not Now, When? The four-track EP, which dropped on April 25, is comprised of songs all produced by Russ himself and arrives after his 2021 album, Chomp 2, which is the sequel to his 2020 EP of the same nameEarlier this year, the Atlanta-bred artist dropped the single, "Handsomer," and while the song isn't featured on If Not Now, When?, it picked up a lot of steam when Russ held an open verse challenge on TikTok. The winner of the challenge, San Diego rapper Ktlyn, was offered a guest appearance on the song's remix.

Boasting cover art that he created himself, Action Bronson hits us with his new Cocodrillo Turbo albumthe Queens MC's first LP since 2020's Only for Dolphins. Led by the previously released single "Subzero," the 10-track LP features production from The Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano and Action Bronson himself. Roc Marciano lends his rhyming skills to Cocodrillo Turbo as well, along with other guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Hologram and Mayhem Lauren.

Check out all the new projects this week below, including other drops from Pooh Shiesty, NoCap, Wale and more.

  • I Never Liked You

    Future
    Epic Records
    

  • If Not Now, When?

    Russ
    Diemon
    

  • Cocodrillo Turbo

    Action Bronson
    Loma Vista Records / Concord
    

  • Shiesty Season: Certified

    Pooh Shiesty
    1017 Global Music / Atlantic
    

  • Gold Mouf Deluxe

    Lute
    Dreamville / Interscope
    

  • More About Nothing Rerelease

    Wale
    Every Blue Moon / Empire
    

  • Mr. Crawford

    NoCap
    NoCap
    

  • Watch the Sun

    PJ Morton
    Morton Records / Empire
    

  • Whale Games

    Money Man
    Black Circle / Empire
    

  • Nobody

    Caskey
    2022 Caskey
    

  • Under Investigation 3

    Lil Poppa
    CMG / Interscope
    

  • Since Y'all Forgot

    Casey Veggies
    Commission Records
    

  • No Rest for the Wicked

    Ransom
    Momentum Entertainment
    

  • For Those Who Feel Nothing

    Phora
    Phora LLC
    

  • Friend of the Family

    Nyck Caution and Charlie Heat
    Nyck Caution Music
    

  • C

    Canibus and Pete Rock
    Holy Toledo Productions / Fat Beats
    

  • The Hold Over

    Kur
    Dream Chasers Records, Inc.
    

  • Eleven53

    Kai Ca$h and Niko Brim

  • Let Me Be Clear

    Saviii 3rd
    Free The Lost / Empire
    

  • Antagonist!

    Autumn!
    Victor Victor Worldwide / Casablanca
    

