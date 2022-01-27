Comedian Pranks Young Thug by Calling Him Future – Watch

Young Thug is the latest rapper to get hilariously mistaken for one of his peers.

On Wednesday (Jan. 26), comedian Gerald Huston, who famously pranks rappers and celebrities, posted a video on his Instagram page of himself trolling Thugger by calling him Future. In the clip, Huston approaches the YSL leader at a mall and tries to shake his hand.

“My favorite rapper Future, what’s up boy?” he says to a stone-faced Thug, who brushes him off and walks away. A man walking with Thug tells Huston, “Hey, bruh, chill, my nigga.”

The funny clip has gone viral with over 817,000 plays on Huston’s IG channel and has garnered 69,000 likes. You can watch it at the bottom of this post.

Although Young Thug may not find the interaction funny, for Gerald Huston’s fans, this is par for the course. The comedian is known for his mistaken identity pranks on several rap artists.

Last week, Huston caught Stevie J at the airport and jokingly mistook him for his Bad Boy Records boss Diddy. Watch below.

In another video, Huston hilariously and intentionally confused O.T. Genesis with DaBaby. Lucky for him, Genesis took the joke in stride.

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper was mistaken for Quavo while vacationing in West Africa. In a funny clip that the Chicago rhymer shared on his IG Story, a hotel worker appeared to believe that he’s meeting Quavo from Migos instead of Chance.

“What did you say when you first walked over?” Chano asked the hotel employee. “What did you say?” he asked again.

Quay,” the worker responded, to which Chance yelled, “Quay, Quavo! Migos! Migo gang!”

“Quavo!” the man replied, “Oh my God.” The Chicago rhymer then added, “Clap it up, clap it up, clap it up, Quay.”

Check out Chance The Rapper’s interaction with a hotel worker in West Africa below.

Here's Young Thug's interaction with the comedian.