Chance The Rapper Hilariously Gets Mistaken for Quavo – Watch

Chance The Rapper found himself caught up in a hilarious case of mistaken identity while vacationing in West Africa when someone thought he was Quavo.

On Saturday (Jan. 8), Chano hopped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself with an employee at a hotel in Africa. The hotel worker appears to believe that he’s meeting Quavo from Migos instead of Chance The Rapper.

“What did you say when you first walked over?” Chance asked the hotel worker. “What did you say?” he asked again.

“Quay,” the man responded, to which Chance yelled, “Quay, Quavo! Migos! Migo gang!”

“Quavo!” the worker replied, “Oh my god.” The Chicago rhymer then added, “Clap it up, clap it up, clap it up, Quay.”

Chance also captioned the clip in all caps, "BRO A NIGGA JUST THOUGHT I WAS QUAVO NO GLASSES G WTF."

Chance took the mistaken identity all in stride it seems. The "No Problem" rapper is going back to his roots in Africa with his trip in Ghana’s city of Accra. Chance is also on the trip with fellow Chi-City rhymer Vic Mensa, who has been posting videos and photos on his Instagram page as well.

Chance’s friends also must be ribbing him about the hotel incident. Last Friday (Jan. 7), on his IG account, the 28-year-old Chicagoan shared a photo of himself hiking in the Ghanian hills and he wrote in the caption, “My homie from chicago said I’m out in Ghana looking like @quavohuncho and I’m CRINE,” along with three crying laughing face emojis. It’s unclear if that "homie from Chicago" is actually Vic Mensa but it probably is.

Chance must be enjoying himself in Accra, Ghana. Last Friday, he jumped on his Twitter page and shared his love for the African city. “Accra I love you, you save my life,” he tweeted.

Then, on Sunday (Jan. 9), Chano hopped on his IG page and posted a pic of himself in front of Freedom Skatepark, the first of its kind in Ghana, which was built in honor of the late designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November of 2021. "I have much to share with you, brothers and sisters," Chance wrote in the caption.

Chance will have lots to share once he’s back home. There are several videos on social media featuring Chano and Vic Mensa enjoying the sites and sounds of Accra, Ghana.

Check out some of the visuals below.