These Unreleased Verses From Your Favorite Hip-Hop Songs May Surprise You

A lot of original hip-hop songs get broken down and redesigned before a final version is presented for public consumption. Everything can change in comparison to the early version, mostly including the beat layers and especially the guest verses. Every so often, those lost features come to light via the artists themselves, internet leakers or someone else who had access to the file.

The most recent examples come from Kanye West, who hasn’t shied away from keeping only the best of the best for his final projects. Once his Donda album was finally released last month—following a rollout that included four listening sessions beforehand—certain artists like Chris Brown, Calboy and Soulja Boy revealed that what they recorded didn’t get used. All three artists dropped their respective verses to “New Again,” “Heaven and Hell” and “Remote Control," respectively, on their own social media platforms. CB and Soulja even sent out additional disses in the form of posts on Twitter and Instagram.

André 3000 was one of those musicians recruited as well for a Donda track called “Life of the Party,” which didn't make the cut. Drake leaked the song on his SiriusXM radio show, Sound 42, a day after Certified Lover Boy dropped. While this ode to mothers-turned-diss track wasn't used for the album, a lot of tracks do end up coming out with either a replacement (G-Eazy getting subbed for Nicki Minaj on "Expensive" by Ty Dolla $ign), a sample of what the full feature was (City Girls on "In My Feelings" by Drake) or a complete omission (Kendrick Lamar on "Father Stretch My Hands Pt.1" and Chance The Rapper on "Waves" by Yeezy), causing fans to throw their arms up and ask why. In a rare occurrence, 3 Stacks addressed the matter of why the song wasn't officially released. Other artists vow to keep things under wraps.

Plenty more of your favorite hip-hop songs once had unofficial verses on them. Should the extra bars have made the cut? Was eliminating that assisting sauce a mistake? You can decide for yourself by scrolling below and peeping who and what got removed.