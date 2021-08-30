Chris Brown Calls Kanye West a ‘Whole H*e’

Chris Brown has some wild words aimed at Kanye West following the release of the Chicago rapper's Donda album featuring a song Brown is on called "New Again."

On Sunday (Aug. 29), Chris Brown used his Instagram Story to vent about his feelings toward Kanye West, calling West a "whole hoe."

"Kanye a whole hoe," Brown wrote in his IG Story.

chrisbrownofficial via Instagram

The exact issue Brown has with West isn't known, however, the rhymer's Donda album was released yesterday with a song titled "New Again" that features the singer. Seems like Brown may have an issue with his part on the song.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you for your mercy, make me new/Make me new again, make me new again/Make me new again, make me new again/I repent for everything that I'ma do again/Make me new again, make me new again/Make me new again," he sings along with West on "New Again."

After multiple delays and various release dates, West finally unleashed his Donda album on Aug. 29, but not without its issues. Apparently, there was a delay with the song "Jail, Pt. 2," which features DaBaby, Francis and the Lights and Marilyn Manson. According to text messages West shared from Abou "Bu" Thiam, the MC's manager, DaBaby's verse couldn't be cleared initially. However, Arnold Taylor, founder of South Coast Music Group—the label DaBaby is signed to in partnership wtith Interscope Records—denied those claims. By the end of the day yesterday, "Jail, Pt. 2" featuring DaBaby was added to the album. The original version of "Jail" featuring Jay-Z and Francis and the Lights remains on Donda.

West also claimed that the album was released by Universal Music Group without his approval.

Listen to Kanye West's "New Again" featuring Chris Brown below.