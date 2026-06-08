Ye Pours Milk All Over His Wife Bianca Censori in Provocative ‘Gemini Season’ Video

Ye pours milk all over his wife Bianca Censori in his provocative "Gemini Season" music video.

On his 49th birthday, June 8, Ye dropped a new video called "Gemini Season," which will certainly raise some eyebrows. Directed by his wife, Bianca Censori, the visual features her wearing all-white lingerie and milking a cow into a glass jar. After a minute of milking the animal, she offers the container to the Chicago rapper-producer. Ye then appears on screen, taking the milk and pouring it over Bianca's upper lip and letting it stream down her chest and body.

Ye and Bianca may be revealing their kink for the whole world to see or there's a sex-filled layer to the spilled milk moment. Either way, it's a provocative spectacle.

Additionally, in the information section of the video, Ye announced a Bully (Deluxe) is dropping on June 19. No word on how many new tracks will be featured on the deluxe edition.

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori has been posting an array of tributes to her hubby Ye on his 49th birthday. The Australian model-architect hopped on her Instagram Stories to post a video of Yeezy dancing and singing with a friend. In a second slide, she shared a photo of the Donda artist and captioned it, "Happy birthday [Ye] I Iove you more than life."

In a since-deleted IG Stories post, Bianca also shared a spicy photo of the couple in the shower together. Bianca captioned the photo, "Ride or die [red heart emoji] 4ever."

It looks like Ye is having a great birthday, so far.

Watch Ye's New Video for "Gemini Season" Featuring His Wife Bianca Censori

See Bianca Censori's Birthday Tributes to Her Husband Ye