DMX’s Posthumous Album Exodus Arrives – Listen

Nearly two months after his tragic death at the age of 50, DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, has arrived.

What may be X's last ride contains 13 songs. The star-studded tracklist features names like Jay-Z, Nas—who has two features on the project—Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, The LOX, Moneybagg Yo, Bono and others. The Pop Smoke collaboration that was expected to be on the album did not make the final cut.

The LP is executive produced by X's frequent collaborator Swizz Beatz, who was closely involved in the album. “My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met," Swizzy recently said in a statement about the project. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally.”

X spent time last year in Memphis with Swizz and his team completing the LP. Sadly, it was not released before his death in April. X, born Earl Simmons, suffered a heart attack on April 2 at his home in White Plains, N.Y. After spending a week in the hospital on life support, he died a week later on April 9. He was memorialized in a public ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on April 24, and laid to rest the following day after a private ceremony.

The legacy continues.

Listen to DMX's Exodus album below.

DMX's Exodus Album Tracklist

1. “That’s My Dog” featuring The LOX and Swizz Beatz

2. “Bath Salts” featuring Jay-Z and Nas

3. “Dog’s Out” featuring Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz

4. “Money Money Money” featuring Moneybagg Yo

5. “Hold Me Down” featuring Alicia Keys

6. “Skyscrapers” featuring Bono

7. “Male Stick Up Skit” featuring Cross, Infrared and Icepick

8. “Hood Blues” featuring Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher and Conway

9. “Walking in the Rain” featuring Nas, Exodus Simmons and Mr. Porter

10. “Take Control” featuring Snoop Dogg

11. “Exodus Skit”

12. “Letter to My Son (Call Your Father)” featuring Usher and Brian King Joseph

13. “Prayer”

Def Jam

See DMX's Most Inspirational Lyrics