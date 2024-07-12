Eminem, Juicy J, Snot and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Ahead of the weekend, new music has burst into the hip-hop scene. This week, a Detroit lyrical veteran drops a highly anticipated album, two Memphis rhymesters team up for a collaborative project, an avid hoodie-wearing rapper debuts his fourth studio album and more.

Eminem Drops Highly Anticipated The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce) Album

After teasing the LP's arrival for almost four months, Eminem has released his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). The 20-track offering includes both the singles "Houdini" and "Tobey," featuring Big Sean and BabyTron, which the Detroit rapper dropped in May and July. It also includes a sequel to the 1999 track "Guilty Conscience." Slim Shady's new project was announced by Dr. Dre during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in March. Slim Shady confirmed this news sometime after and has since promoted its arrival through a newspaper obituary and true-crime-themed trailer. To increase the hype surrounding his new album, he went to YouTube and uploaded a trailer for it, which includes Em's headstone that seemingly signals his retirement from the hip-hop industry.

Juicy J Teams Up With Xavier Wulf for Memphis Zoo LP

Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J teams up with Xavier Wulf for their collaborative album Memphis Zoo. Although the news surrounding Memphis Zoo is scarce, the producer-rapper hopped on Instagram earlier this week and forewarned fans about its arrival. The LP carries 12 tracks and features an appearance from Project Pat. Additionally, Hitkidd and Juicy J, to name a few, have production credits on Memphis Zoo.

$NOT Delivers Viceroy

Florida rapper $NOT returns with his fourth studio album, Viceroy. The hoodie-wearing lyricist spread the word about Viceroy after hitting up Instagram and uploading a picture of himself while taking a breather from crafting music. "Working on this damn album," he wrote underneath the picture. Viceroy includes his song "Bully" from May and "Hilarious" featuring Cochise from June. $NOT is currently on his Get Busy or Die Tour, which features Baby Kia, FourFive, Cochise, and more.

Check out more new projects this week from Common and Pete Rock, Tech N9ne, Tink and more.