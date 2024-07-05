42 Dugg, Ken Carson, Bizarre and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

After celebrating Independence Day festivities, there are still more musical fireworks for your weekend. This week, a Detroit rapper drops his long-awaited debut project, an Atlanta rhymer returns to bring us more chaos, another Detroit rapper and fellow producer team up to unleash a diabolical new project and more.

42 Dugg Delivers 4Eva Us, Neva Them

In May of 2022, 42 Dugg's career came to a halt as he was hit with an 18-month prison sentence stemming from his arrest in a federal gun probe in 2020. Now after being released from prison, 42 Dugg is now focused and determined as ever.

This week, the CMG artist finally released his debut solo album, 4eva Us, Neva Them. The 21-song collection boasts a star-studded list of guest features. Fellow rappers EST Gee, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Rylo Rodriguez, Jeezy and Blac Youngsta and more all come through to deliver bars on the Detroit native's project.

Dugg has already dropped two singles from the album. In May, Dugg delivered the anthemic track "Win Wit Us," and last week he dropped his freaky song "N.P.O." featuring Sexyy Red. The latter tune has an accompanying music video showing Dugg and Red frolicking in Miami with an assortment of jet skis, luxury cars and booty-shaking women. The visual can be viewed below.

Welcome home, 42 Dugg.

Ken Carson Returns to Gives Us A Great Chaos (Deluxe) Album

Ken Carson returns to bring more mayhem to his 2023 project A Great Chaos. For his Deluxe version, the Atlanta rhymer, who is signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label, added seven more tracks to the LP's original 18 songs.

Ken Carson's Deluxe release came with little fanfare, yet his latest Instagram photo, which can be viewed below, suggests that life is treating him well.

Former D12 member Bizarre has teamed up with fellow Detroit producer Foul Mouth to unleash their third installment in their HHG series titled HHG 3: Art Peace. Be forewarned, Bizarre is known for his ribald and offensive lyrics and on this project he doesn't disappoint.

For example, on "How Am I Getting Home?" Bizarre raps vivid details of a wild night after getting stupidly drunk. On "Insane Asylum," the D-Town raps dastardly lyrics about smoking crack and picking up ladies of the night.

Production-wise, Foul Mouth delivers head-nodding, jazzy boom-bap beats that strangely fits with Bizarre's manic flows. If you are a fan of Eminem, who is a D12 alumni, Bizarre's HHG 3: Art Peace is a worthy listen.

Check out more new projects this week from P-Lo and Kool John, YTB Fatt and more below.