19 Rappers Who Knew Aliens Existed All Along

The topic of aliens existing has been pushed to the forefront recently after a former Air Force intelligence officer testified to Congress on Wednesday (July 26) that the U.S. is concealing a program that has recovered UFOs and extraterrestrials. Though the Pentagon has denied his claims, the topic of UFO disclosure has had the internet going nuts for the last 24 hours.

Rappers With UFO Connections

Multiple rappers have claimed to have been in contact with UFOs over the years including Lupe Fiasco, Post Malone, Prodigy and Yeat. Back in 2020, Post Malone revealed he's had multiple UFO experiences.

"I've seen one," Post admitted to on Joe Rogan's podcast. "I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there. Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at a very strict deadline, probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it's just a light that just stays there and then just f**kin' goes off...I mean, you can't explain it."

Posty went on to describe another experience he had more recently. "I used to live in Tarzana," he said of the neighborhood in Los Angeles. "There was a balcony here. It looked kind of like, it sounds corny, but like a classic forcefield. Whenever you think of a forcefield and kinda goes like this and it kind of like this, like a dome in a circular shape...In Tarzana, looking down at the f**king city. And I'm like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like f**kin' four other people, and they saw it too."

In July of 2023, Yeat claimed he met an alien when he was a kid and it gave him instructions. If you let their lyrics tell it, several other rappers have known aliens existed all along.

Here, XXL compiles a list of rappers who have rapped about meeting or seeing UFOs or extraterrestrials in the past.