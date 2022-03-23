Freddie Gibbs Jokes That He Saved Joe Rogan From Getting Beat Up Due to N-Word Controversy

Freddie Gibbs recently roasted Joe Rogan over his past N-word controversy, with the Gary, Ind. rapper claiming he protected the famed podcast host from being beaten up over his comments.

On Monday (March 21), Rogan shared video of Gibbs on the Kill Tony Show, a live podcast that gives comedians a shot to show their stuff that Rogan is a frequent panelist on. A clearly inebriated Gibbs got on stage and used the opportunity to rag on Rogan for the N-word fiasco that made the UFC commentator a trending topic for the wrong reason earlier this year.

"The world is changing, shit. Joe Rogan said nigga and shit," Gibbs says onstage.

"It's been years," retorts Rogan, who is also clearly under the influence. "Let it go."

"Nah, nigga that wasn't years. That was days," Gibbs responds. "He said every nigga in Philly look like a monkey. Joe, let me tell you something, nigga. You lucky I got family in Philadelphia because they was coming there to fuck you up. I held all niggas back on behalf of Joe. Y'all give me a round of applause, nigga."

"You better appreciate it," Gibbs continues. "We gotta talk. We gotta work something out for that, nigga. You got the nigga approval from the realest nigga ever."

Before being guided to end his set, Gibbs joked that Rogan is "about to give niggas reparations."

Rogan faced backlash back in February, after someone put together video compilation of him using the N-word over 20 times times over a 12-year period on his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Gibbs appeared on Rogan's show in the midst of the controversy and said he didn't believe the video clips proved Rogan was racist.

"You can't say that shit, Joe," Gibbs said on the episode. "You pissed niggas off when you did that compilation. It was funny as fuck, though. I can't even lie."

"I don't think you're racist, my nigga," Freddie continued. "You my nigga, I fuck with you. I never though you was racist. I just thought you was saying some shit you shouldn't have said and a lot of us niggas say some shit we shouldn't say sometimes, but it is what it is."

