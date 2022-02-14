Fat Joe Calls Joe Rogan a ‘Piece of Sh*t’ for Using the N-Word

Although a few hip-hop artists have shown their support for Joe Rogan following the controversy over the podcast host saying the N-word, Fat Joe is saying no bueno.

During his Instagram Live session last Friday (Feb. 10), the Bronx, N.Y.-bred rapper shared his thoughts about the controversial podcaster using the N-word and Spotify’s stance on not removing him from their platform.

“This guy Joe Rogan, he’s a piece of shit,” he begins. “Joe Rogan is a piece of shit.”

Joey Crack went on to explain why he’s not removing his own catalog from Spotify like rockers Graham Nas and Neil Young as well as R&B singer India.Arie in protest of Rogan being on the streaming service.

“Shout-out to everyone that’s better than me and taking their music off of Spotify, I’m not,” Fat Joe stated. “Because all my people people know Joe will do charity, Joe will open a business in the hood and give out jobs, Joe will give computers to the school, but Joe got to get to his bag. Joe ain’t crazy. I’m not taking my music off Spotify."

"But, Spotify is made up of Black music, whether it’s R&B, whether it’s rap, trap, reggaeton, all that fall in there," he continued. "Because our music is on that platform, and they make their money from Black people, do you think it should be allowed for a guy to be talking racist shit on their platform?”

Although Joe is an advocate for artists’ expressing their free speech whether it be in music or entertainment, the rap veteran believes Rogan lost that right when he decided to use the N-word on his podcast.

"I’m about freedom of speech. I’m about artists being able want to say whatever they want to say on the records it’s only entertainment," he said. "Me and Jay-Z and Meek Mill we signed this paper so that they can’t use their lyrics in court, we stand by that because music is just entertainment."

"But no matter how much free speech [Rogan has], [he] should not be allow [to say the N-word]," the rhymer added. "This country has a long history of slavery, has a long history of systematic racism, people are fighting to vote, even now they are trying to suppress the vote. How does this guy even live or enjoys himself as a person talking...I don’t even want to repeat what he said. It’s so disrespectful."

Fat Joe is referring to an old video that surfaced online featuring Rogan spewing the N-word multiple times on his podcast—years before he signed a $100 million deal with Spotify. The clip has sparked outrage and has forced the comedian to issue a statement apologizing for his past use of the racial epithet. Also, in response to the backlash, Spotify has removed 70 podcast episodes from the platform although they didn’t confirm whether it was because the N-word was used.

Nevertheless, critics on social media feel that Fat Joe is a hypocrite. Several people have posted clips of the veteran rhymer, who is Puerto Rican, giving White people a pass on using the N-word in an old DJ Vlad interview.

"Fat Joe defending white people using the N word," tweeted one person along with a clown emoji. "Dude been handing out N word passes to my people left and right...now, he has a problem with @joerogan using it?"

Fat Joe has previously defended himself using the N-word back in a 2019 interview on 92.3’s The Real with DJ Hed and Bootleg Kev. The "Lean Back" rapper argued that “people who want to look at things with racist eyes or a racist view” are the ones who are angry with him using the racial slur.

In 2019, during an episode of Revolt TV's State of the Culture, fellow Bronx, N.Y. rapper and friend Remy Ma defended Joe using the N-word. "I know his whole family. This didn't happen when he decided to become a rapper or [an] artist, [like], 'Yeah, I'm gonna use the word nigga because this sounds cool,'" she explained. "He’s Black. Like, that's it."

Watch Fat Joe’s entire Instagram Live below. Fast-forward to the 14-minute mark to hear Joe slam Joe Rogan for saying the N-word.