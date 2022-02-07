J Prince Says Joe Rogan Is Not Racist After Videos of Rogan Saying N-Word Go Viral

J Prince is forgiving Joe Rogan for saying the N-word.

This afternoon (Feb. 7), J Prince made a post on Instagram, in which he declared that Rogan is not a racist and that he has forgiven the podcaster for using the using racial slur.

"Joe Rogan is not a racist," Prince began. "I know this brother. It takes a sincere individual to admit when they are wrong and have fucked up about a situation."

He continued, "As you can hear he’s done that and I forgive him because I never want to become one of those people that are filled with un-forgiveness and hate, that we complain about all the time. Let this be an example to others of the sensitivity of the word 'n***a' being said by anybody other than a n***a lol."

He added Rogan's apology video that was issued last week where the podcaster addressed his past usage of the N-word. Rogan explained why he chose to use the word in those previous instances, but ultimately called it an "idiotic thing to say."

"I was just trying to be entertaining," Rogan explained. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist. And I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."

Below you can see the supercut video of Rogan saying the N-word that has gone viral.

Before the clips of Rogan saying the N-word surfaced online, Spotify had been receiving mounting pressure from the public to remove Rogan from their platform due to claims of misinformation stemming from guests he had featured on his podcast.

Rogan responded to the uproar with an initial video where he addressed the misinformation situation.

"I'm just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them," he expressed. "Do I get things wrong? Absolutely I get things wrong, but I try to correct them. Whenever I get something wrong I try to correct it because I'm interested in telling the truth. I'm interested in finding out what the truth is. And I'm interested in having interesting conversation with people that have differing opinions."

Spotify has responded by saying that they will not be removing Rogan from their platform. However, they added that they would be adding advisory notices to content discussing topics such as COVID-19.

Additionally, earlier today, Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek reportedly announced in an internal memo to employees that the platform will be investing $100 million "for the licensing, development and marketing of music and audio content from historically marginalized groups."

Ek also added that while he denounces what Rogan said, he doesn't believe that removing him is the answer to the issue. "I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer. We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope."

Thus far, J Prince and T-Pain are the members of the rap community who have spoken out on the Joe Rogan controversy.