J Prince Receives Backlash for Takeoff Memorial

J Prince is garnering backlash for his flowery memorial to Takeoff.

On Friday (Nov. 11), while friends and family were gathering at the funeral services for Takeoff in Atlanta, J Prince and his family honored the late Migos rapper with a memorial outside 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, where the shooting took place.

In a video by KTRK-TV, the memorial featured a small sign that read, "R.I.P. Takeoff" behind hundreds of flowers that read, "H-Town-the infinity symbol-The Prince Family." According to the news outlet, the Prince family also released doves in the sky.

After the video of the Prince family's Takeoff memorial surfaced on social media, fans expressed their displeasure over it. Plenty of people were upset that "The Prince Family" was in flowers and not Takeoff's name. And some folks felt that J Prince's memorial to Takeoff was disingenuous.

"J. Prince will never see heaven," wrote one person who wasn't feeling the Prince family's memorial to Takeoff.

"This was lowkey insulting and i don’t like it," tweeted another fan.

One person wrote, "J Prince and them really coulda just stayed home and saved all that shit .. Memorial didnt have shit to do with Take Off if you ask me."

Earlier this month, J Prince released a statement following Takeoff's death in which he offered his condolences to the fallen rhymer's friends and family.

"The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul @yrntakeoff," the statement reads. "To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and a God loving human being. Grief is the price of love; a bill people from across the globe are paying right now as we mourn this loss. I’ve been knowing Takeoff, Quavo and Offset for many years and there has been nothing but mutual love for one another and that ain’t going to ever change where we are concerned."

As previously reported, Takeoff was shot and killed during an altercation outside 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Nov. 1. According to the medical examiner, Takeoff was hit in the head and torso and died on the scene.

On Friday, Takeoff's life was remembered at a star-studded memorial service, dubbed "Celebration of Life," in Atlanta.

Read More Reactions to J Prince's Takeoff Memorial Below