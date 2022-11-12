Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement

Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral.

On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.

"The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy," she wrote. "I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us."

Cardi, who is married to Takeoff’s cousin Offset, added that her husband and Quavo are also struggling with the death of their rap brethren.

"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," she typed. "I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those [prayer hands emoji]."

Cardi concluded her letter by remembering Takeoff's musical talent and cool demeanor.

"I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality," she wrote. "I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff [rocket ship] [broken heart emoji] I will also love you 4L & after."

Following Cardi's tribute to Takeoff, Quavo delivered his eulogy to his late nephew on his Instagram account on Saturday (Nov. 12). In his three-page heartfelt letter to Take, Qua recalled his fondest childhood memories with the late Migos rapper.

"It's so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together," he wrote. "Since we were kids you have been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move."

Quavo also remembered Takeoff's calm personality and his passion for music. He also credited Take for creating the triplet flow (or Migos flow), which propelled them into the hip-hop spotlight.

Quavo concluded his letter by thanking Takeoff for being a huge blessing in his life and his other family members' lives.

"I'm proud to say I've seen your blessings, I've seen you bless me, you blessed mama, you blessed Shara, you blessed Treet, Heaven and Zeke," he wrote. "You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live."

Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed during an altercation in Houston on Nov. 1. According to a coroner’s report, Take was shot in his head and torso and he died on the scene.

On Friday, Takeoff's life was remembered at a star-studded memorial service, dubbed "Celebration of Life," in Atlanta.

Read Cardi B's Emotional Tribute to Takeoff Below