Justin Bieber to Perform at Takeoff’s Funeral – Report

Justin Bieber will reportedly be one of the musical guests at Takeoff's funeral.

Takeoff is slated to be laid to rest following a massive memorial service at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11). On Tuesday (Nov. 7), TMZ reported pop megastar Justin Bieber will be performing at the sendoff event. It is unclear if he will be the only person performing at the funeral. The Biebs has previously collabed with the Migos on tracks "What You See" and "Looking for You."

The celebration of life ceremony for the late rapper, who was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley following an altercation on Nov. 1, is open to the public and will begin at noon on Friday. Tickets can be obtained for free on Ticketmaster. According to a press release, there will be a strict no-phone, no-video policy at the event and media will not be allowed to cover it.

The hip-hop community is still reeling from the murder of Takeoff. The beloved Migos member was standing outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston when a fight resulted in gunfire that struck three people. Takeoff was hit in the head and torso and died on the scene. Two other victims, one believed to be Quavo's assistant, suffered non life-threatening injuries. Quavo was also present but uninjured during the shooting.

Takeoff's label, Quality Control Music, released an official statement on Instagram in the wake of the rapper's tragic passing.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement reads. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss."

Police have yet to name or arrest any suspect in the shooting.