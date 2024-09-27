Takeoff’s Brother Warns Offset Not to Speak About Late Rapper Amid Cardi B Divorce Drama

Takeoff's brother YRN Lingo warns Offset not to speak about his late brother while dealing with his divorce from Cardi B.

Takeoff's Brother Issues Warning to Offset

On Thursday (Sept. 26), Offset hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to follow up on claims he made where he appeared to accuse Cardi B sleeping with someone while she was pregnant with their third child. The allegations came out as Cardi B and Offset traded jabs on Instagram Live as part of their very dramatic and messy divorce.

"Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me," Offset wrote.

Takeoff's brother YRN Lingo then responded in the comment section of a blog post about Offset's tweet writing, "My brother ain't tell him sh*t!! Let my twin rest."

While it was rumored that Offset and Quavo had problems leading up to the Migos breakup, Offset and Takeoff were known to be on good terms before the latter's death in November of 2022.

Takeoff and Cardi B Drama Continues

Takeoff and Cardi B's ongoing divorce continued to spill onto social media on Wednesday (Sept. 25). Cardi B claimed in numerous Instagram Live videos that Offset wouldn't allow her to move on, accusing him of being a narcissist to the fullest degree.

"Narcissism is at a all-time high," Cardi said in the video. "You know what I find so crazy? That a ni**a thing he can just buy a b**ch. I love me sh*t, but you can't buy me no more muthaf**ka."

The former Migos member responded with quickness on her IG Live, claiming in the comments she had sex with someone else while pregnant with their third child.

"U f**ked with a baby inside tell the truth!!" he commented.

Cardi continued to bash Offset, claiming he was desperate to win her back. Offset again pushed back at these allegations.

"The fact u keep going shows u hurt leave alone don't you got a ni**a ain't we divorced," he posted. "Everybody can see I don't want you! It's OK I'm not talking about this [no more] all love u will be calling me after couple months u my BM I won."

Cardi laughed off these claims, and further exposed desperate texts from Offset where he questioned if she would take him back. The texts seem to end by Offset asking if he can pleasure himself with her on the phone.

