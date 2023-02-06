Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at 2023 Grammy Awards – Report

UPDATE (Feb. 6):

Offset is currently refuting reports that he and Quavo were involved in a fight backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Monday (Feb. 6), as news began to circulate that the two former Migos members reportedly got into some sort of physical altercation Offset hit up social media with a swift response to the rumors, seemingly in an attempt to put a stop to it.

"What TF look like fighting my brother?" wrote Offset via Twitter on Monday. "[Y'all] niggas is crazy."

ORIGINAL STORY (Feb.6):

Quavo and Offset reportedly got into a physical altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Monday (Feb. 6), TMZ reported a scuffle went down between the Migos rappers backstage in the middle of the live airing of the famed award show. According to the celebrity news site, the incident happened right before Quavo went on stage to perform his Takeoff tribute "Without You." Tempers flared right before the performance, with sources saying the Grammys asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused, leading to the kerfuffle where both men reportedly had to be pulled a part. Despite the alleged fight, Quavo ended up performing his Takeoff tribute with the assistance of the Maverick City Music choir.

Emotions are clearly still running high in the wake of the murder of Takeoff, who was shot and killed in Houston outside a bowling alley following a private party he was attending with Quavo. The group had already been separated for months prior to the shooting, with Quavo and Takeoff performing as a duo and Offset moving on with a solo career.

XXL has reached out to Quavo and Offset's team for comment.

The rest of the awards show seemed to go off without a hitch, with a rare appearance from Jay-Z who performed the DJ Khaled cut "God Did" and huge hip-hop medley in celebration of the genre's 50th birthday. Kendrick Lamar won big, taking home the awards for Best Rap Song ("The Heart Part 5"), Best Rap Album (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers) and Best Rap Performance ("The Heart Part 5"). Future won the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems.