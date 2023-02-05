Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Rap Song at 2023 Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" has won Best Rap Song at the 2023 Grammy Awards today.

On Sunday (Feb. 5), during a pre-Grammy Awards ceremony, Kendrick Lamar won Best Rap Song for "The Heart Part 5," from his fantastic 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

K-Dot beat some of the past year's best tracks including Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake; DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy; Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future; and Future's "Wait For U" featuring Drake and Tems.

"The Heart Part 5" also won Best Rap Performance at the pre-Grammy awards ceremony.

This brings Kendrick Lamar's total Grammy wins to 16.

Last year, former Watch The Throne duo Kanye West and Jay-Z took home Best Rap Song for "Jail," which appeared on Ye's 2021 album, Donda. Kanye's critically acclaimed LP also produced the track that won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance, "Hurricane" featuring Lil Baby and The Weeknd.

Among the rappers nominated for Grammy Awards in 2023, Kendrick Lamar holds the diamond-encrusted crown for the most nods as he earned a total of eight nominations including Song of the Year and Best Music Video with "The Heart Part 5" as well as Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Following suit are Future and DJ Khaled, who stacked up five nominations each.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is broadcasting live from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on both CBS and Paramount+.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar for taking home the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5" Music Video Below