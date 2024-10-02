Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s Beef Messed Up the Rap Game, Hitmaka Says

Hitmaka is convinced Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef messed up the rap game and gives an interesting explanation as to how.

Hitmaka Weighs In on the Effect of Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake rap beef played out over five months ago, but it remains a topic of discussion. On Tuesday (Oct. 1), producer Hitmaka weighed in on how the beef has affected the rap game.

"Kendrick Lamar and Drake sh*t really f**ked the game up because now there's no bar/standard," he posted on his Instagram Story. "Don't nobody got nothing to aim at or copy off of."

He continued his explanation in a follow-up post adding, "Now the hottest rappers in the game are women besides Future and ain't no n*gga running home to make a beat or song in competition with a woman."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef Divides Hip-Hop

Hitmaka's take is just one of several offered by hip-hop artists since the apparent conclusion of the battle in May, which featured K-Dot and The Boy going round-for-round releasing explosive diss songs including Drake's "Family Matters" and Kendrick Lamar's chart-topping single "Not Like Us." While some people picked sides, others commented on the impact of the lyrical tussle.

"What it was for hip-hop, man, you had two of the biggest guys getting in the ring and boxing," Roddy Ricch told radio host Big Boy in June. "Real sports sh*t, you know what I mean? I think it was beautiful for the culture. We ain't had that in recent years."

Opposite of Hitmaka's stance, producer Jermaine Dupri called the battle a win for hip-hop.

"I think it just brought life back into hip-hop," the hitmaker told Entertainment Tonight . "People were saying that hip-hop was dying and it was a dying genre at the time and I think it just put a lot of life back into it. So, hopefully, other people come with records that's just as hot as those records that was made in that period, and we can keep the genre where it's supposed to be at."

