LL Cool J Gets Brutally Honest About the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy

LL Cool J gets brutally honest while talking about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show controversy involving Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar.

LL Cool J Talks Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick

There has been much fuss made over Lil Wayne not being picked as the halftime show headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. On Oct. 17, Fat Joe's new Starz network talk show Fat Joe Talks debuted a snippet of the new interview with LL Cool J. In the clip, which can been seen below, the hip-hop veteran keeps it 100 about what has been perceived by some to be a snub.

"Lil Wayne is one of the most talented dudes on the planet, period. He’s one of our great artists, he’s an unbelievable writer," LL said in the video below. "He’ll have his day. Let Kendrick get that. Let’s keep it moving."

The Queens, N.Y. native urged Wayne not to let the snub get to him.

"Wayne comes from a very proud state, Louisiana, and a very proud city, New Orleans... But this is the thing: your time will come, you’ll have your day," LL continued. "You can’t let that break you. The only reason it makes me laugh is because I know how blessed he is, I know how successful he is. So he don’t need to worry about that moment. It’s just a moment, bro. It’s just one moment. It happens."

At the end of the day, these are first-world issues, LL concluded.

"These are champagne problems," he added. "There are guys who can’t get their demo listened to. I think we get a little bit kind of, unintentionally, we can be a little spoiled. It’s like, ‘Yo, man. You a bad boy.’ Wayne is crème de la crème.”

2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick Divides Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar getting the nod over Lil Wayne to be the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer has caused an uproar in the hip-hop community, with several rappers and many fans being vocal about opposition to the pick.

Lil Wayne addressed being disappointed he wasn't chosen in a video shared on social media.

"[Not being picked] hurt. It hurt a lot," Tunechi said in the clip. "I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

Check out a clip of LL Cool J's interview with Fat Joe below.

Watch LL Cool J Talk About the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy