Kendrick Lamar Dominates 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards With Wins in Eight Categories

Kendrick Lamar was the big winner of the night at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards after dominating eight categories.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

K-Dot didn't show face at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (Oct. 15), but that wasn't stopping him from earning the most accolades at the show. The annual event went down at Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas after being previously recorded on Oct. 8. The West Coast MC locked in eight wins in a variety of categories.

He commanded Hip Hop Artist of the Year by besting Drake, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Future, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. Kendrick also won Lyricist of the Year, competing against Lil Wayne, Common, 21, Cardi, Drake, Megan and Nicki. Megan was the most nominated artist with 12 nods, but didn’t tackle the competition in any of the categories.

Kenny’s hit song "Not Like Us," which became a best-selling smash as a result of his rap battle with Drake, swept categories for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Impact Track. The 37-year-old rapper's appearance on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," another diss in the feud with Drizzy, gave Kendrick another few wins for Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse.

He can even add Video Director of the Year to his list of accomplishments. Kendrick and Dave Free pulled in the win against Cole Bennett, Dave Meyers & Travis Scott, 20k Visuals, A$AP Rocky, Cactus Jack, Doja Cat & Nina McNeely and Offset.

Kendrick Lamar is arguably rap's MVP this year after coming out on top in the rap battle against Drake, which became one of the biggest beefs in hip-hop history.

Read More: Travis Scott Receives I Am Hip Hop Award at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards