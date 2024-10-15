BossMan Dlow Performs ‘Get In With Me’ and ‘Shake Dat A*s (Twerk Song)’ at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

BossMan Dlow stands on straight business and couches during his performance of "Shake Dat A*s (Twerk Song)" and "Get In With Me" at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

BossMan Dlow Performs at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Big Za kicked off his performance at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night (Oct. 15) by standing on a couch while rapping through his track "Shake Dat A*s (Twerk Song)." Straight from Drai's Beachclub & Nightclub in Las Vegas, the Florida rapper hit the stage and delivered his set dressed in a fresh black-and-white jacket and black gloves.

"She talkin' to me like she like me or somethin'/Bae, bend that a*s over like you hikin' or somethin'," he raps.

He also moved through his boss-up anthem "Get In With Me," featured on his Mr Beat the Road mixtape. "I'm in that thing shiftin' and I'm lane-switchin'/B**ch, it's Big Za, I'ma stand on straight business," BossMan serves.

The 26-year-old Port Salerno, Fla. rhymer was nominated for two awards tonight. Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist and Best Impact Track for "Get In With Me." Sexyy Red landed the award for Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist in a stacked category that also included 41, 310babii, Cash Cobain, Lady London, Skilla Baby and Tommy Richman in addition to BossMan.

Get in with BossMan Dlow at the BET Hip Hop Awards below.

