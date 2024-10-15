BET Launches Turn My Mic All The Way Up Campaign to Amplify Hip-Hop’s Voice

The mic is the backbone of hip-hop. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, BET launches its Turn My Mic All The Way Up campaign, leading up to the highly anticipated 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards on October 15. Turn My Mic All The Way Up emphasizes the importance of never missing the message being delivered.

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards has always been the place where hip-hop culture shines—from the red carpet to the stage. Now the spotlight is turning toward the people behind the mic with something to say. But this time, it's not just rappers. The mic, camera and action are amplifying the voices of actors, financial figures and more in the true spirit of hip-hop. From voting to spirituality, to financial literacy, Turn My Mic All The Way Up covers it all.

Rappers Jadakiss and Rapsody bring their elite lyrical skills to the studio as they guide The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, former NFL player Ochocinco, actress Crystal Hayslett, known for her role as Fatima Wilson in the BET comedy-drama series, Sistas and its spin-off, Zatima, actor Devale Ellis, who plays Zac Taylor on Sistas and Zatima, and financial figure Wallstreet Trapper, among others, to spit their best bars when they step up to the mic. While they're far from traditional MCs, each one comes through with a message. "Rooting for everybody Black," "Kamala for ’24" and "I gotta change the world cause my kids gonna live free" and much more.

Hip-hop has always supported the power of speaking up and the Turn My Mic All The Way Up campaign allows these movers and shakers to sound off. Their message becomes even more powerful when the mic is turned in their direction.

Don't miss what hip-hop has to say at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by Fat Joe. Check out the Turn My Mic All The Way Up campaign during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET HER, VH1 and MTV2.

This editorial advertisement is presented by BET.