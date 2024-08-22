These 12 Rappers’ Children Are Talented Artists Just Like Their Parents

It's not uncommon for kids to want to follow in their parent's footsteps, but these 12 rappers' children are actually talented artists like their parents.

While a lot of hip-hop artists' kids have equally as big dreams as their superstar parents, many times the children just don't quite possess the same magnitude of talent to get them there. That's not true for the kids below, who have started to pave their own way and step out from behind their familial shadows to be authentic artists on their own.

Jaden and Willow Smith are great examples of this. While they of course are the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, both of them have become established artists in their own right. Jaden's maintained a steady rap career for years now, and Willow has emerged as an exciting voice in the indie rock space. The same can be said for Coi Leray, who has become a Grammy-nominated rap star and surpassed her father Benzino in terms of hip-hop stardom.

What's surprising is many of these young artists are still in the early days of their career and already show serious promise. T.I.'s son Domani is starting to really dive into his rap career, and has already linked with Skilla Baby and Reuben Vincent. The same can be said for Jadakiss' son, Jaewon, who despite only having just dropped his debut album in 2023 is showcasing some serious lyrical talent in his freestyles.

The point is there's a lot of talent to go around, check out the full list of talented rappers' children below.