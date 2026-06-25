2026 XXL Freshmen Read Mean Comments – Watch Babyfxce E, Slayr, Hurricane Wisdom, Skrilla and More Fire Back at the Hate

The 2026 XXL Freshman Class has landed. This year's picks—Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Belly Gang Kushington, YKNiece, Skrilla, Trim, Hurricane Wisdom, Babyfxce E, Trap Dickey, Slayr, Sosocamo and the 10th spot winner Miles Minnick—are ready for the world. Now, they to take on the most humbling experience of the entire Freshman process: Mean Comments.

Rappers love to have their ego stroked. But year after year, we put the Freshmen in the hot seat to see how they handle getting flamed. This year, the class, sans Trim, rises to the challenge and respond to their detractors' most unkind criticisms from across social media and streaming platforms.

Thankfully, the 2026 XXL Freshman Class is mostly thick-skinned. Belly Gang Kushington has quick retorts to comments about his weight, while Trap Dickey is unfazed by someone clowning his crooked eye. Slayr has an interesting response to being labeled the "voice of the fat f**ks" and calls for the suspension of an X account that compares him to Diddy. Sosocamo counters industry plant accusations but is left feeling some type of way about hearing that "nobody cares" about his music. One comment even leaves YKNiece ready to knuckle up.

The internet is a cruel place, but these Freshman know how to fire back. See Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Belly Gang Kushington, YKNiece, Skrilla, Hurricane Wisdom, Babyfxce E, Trap Dickey, Slayr, Sosocamo and Miles Minnick clap back at the comment-section trolls below.

Watch the 2026 XXL Freshman Class Read Mean Comments

See 2026 XXL Freshman Class