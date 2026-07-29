2026 XXL Freshman Cypher With Trap Dickey, YKNiece, Skrilla, Babyfxce E and Belly Gang Kushington

The 2026 XXL Freshman Class season is coming to a close with the last of the Freshman Class cyphers. After Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Sosocamo, Slayr, Miles Minnick and Hurricane Wisdom showcased their skills in the first cypher, now it's time for Trap Dickey, YKNiece, Skrilla, Babyfxce E and Belly Gang Kushington raise the bar in their cypher.

This time, each rapper spits their verses over a menacing, piano-driven beat courtesy of producers Smkexclsv and Dewhaun. And DJ Drama is back to make sure the cypher's complete.

South Carolina native Trap Dickey kicks things off first by repping the Palmetto State. "Ni**as love to say they rich, but do you feed the poor?/I mean more to my state than you mean to yours/You walk through and close sh*t, I open doors/I rap sh*t that street ni**as they feel in their pores," he raps.

YKNiece is up next and her lyrics put the spotlight on being the flossiest chick in the game. "You know how I'm comin', bi**h, I'm comin' hard," the Georgia peach brags. "He wanna eat me up, but I won't let him/I told him buy a bag, spend that chedda."

Then Philadelphia spitter Skrilla doesn't hold back from his reality. "My first lemon squeeze, I did my first drill, I didn't freeze/Ridin' with BD and FA, on the run, did that with ease," he serves.

Flint, Michigan rapper Babyfxce E follows with complex wordplay that includes an XXL shout-out. "This sh*t gettin' bigger/I got ni**as that got mo' money than I got and they askin' me for a picture," he raps. "Now I'm on double X add a L/I ain't had no cosign, I did this by myself."

Finally, Belly Gang Kushington brings the cypher to a close by cutting off the music and opting to spit his rhyme without a beat. The Atlanta rapper stepped up and provided a gritty POV of his experience being a jail inmate who stood on business. "They be callin' me a White boy, whole time my great grandma was a slave," he delivers. "I'm so muthaf**kin' sick and tired of hearin' that Ratlanta phrase/That sh*t Gucci did, that ain't now Atlanta ways."

Check out these five rappers step into the cypher in the video below.

Watch Trap Dickey, YKNiece, Skrilla, Babyfxce E and Belly Gang Kushington's 2026 XXL Freshman Cypher

Get our free mobile app