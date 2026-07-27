2026 XXL Freshman Cypher With Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Sosocamo, Slayr, Miles Minnick and Hurricane Wisdom

After dealing with mean comments and spitting bars a cappella style, the 2026 XXL Freshman Class are now ready to step into the cypher, powered by Puma.

With DJ Drama back in effect 10 years after he joined the 2016 Class, six members of the 2026 Class put their lyrical skills to the test over a track crafted by producer Jay Trench. Stepping up to the mic are Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Sosocamo, Slayr, Miles Minnick and Hurricane Wisdom.

New Jersey native Chris Patrick attacks the beat first with his barred-up rhymes while name-dropping some familiar names repping his state.

"When it comes to Jersey, if it ain't Solána or Fetty, they most likely talking about Chris," he raps. "Underground bitcoin, you put your money on me, and I promise it's cash well spent/I need a plaque attached to my name like I came out of West Orange with Maxwell Dent."

New Orleans' MC La Reezy is up next. The charismatic rhymer does a two-step dance before delivering a punchline heavy bar-fest. "Selling dope s**t like I'm Frank Lucas/I'm keeping it goofy feelin' like the Three Stooges/As-salamu alaykum, where your kufi?/Whoo-whoo, stay up on that Deen/My name is La Reezy from New Orleans/Uptown, I'm keeping it G," he spits.

Then Sosocamo brings his melody-driven lyrics to the circle. The North Carolina rapper swats at his haters with his lyrical showcase. "Ni**a be mad/All in my business/Aye, aye, aye/Really gon' hate when a young ni**a winnin'/Aye, aye, aye/Ni**as be yappin', yeah, I know he a bi**h/Aye, aye, aye/Back of the sprinter, yeah, I'm Black and I'm bendin', I got racks in my denim," he rhymes.

Philadelphia spitter Slayr follows and fires off with his rapid-fire wordplay. "S**t not 50/50, ’cause I'm always gon' win, get up with me/I be getting chicken, hella crispy/If you look at my lens, hella crispy/Yet ni**as be rattin' like they Mickey."

Bay Area's own Miles Minnick steps into the cypher and gives praise to the Almighty for the opportunity to deliver his spiritual bars. "I never thought I would reach these heights/All glory to Jesus Christ," he preaches. "You gotta make sure your people right/He gonna come like a thief in the night, alright?"

Finally, Hurricane Wisdom closes out the cypher with a surprising move, ditching the beat altogether and delivering his rhymes a cappella. The South Florida rhymer uses his moment to offer a cautionary tale through his words. "I was just broke and lonely, now I'm rich, I got all these kinfolk/You ain't tryin' to make no bread then what the f**k you hear fo?'/These ni**as broke, they goin' fed, they outchea givin' info/See my ni**as goin' fed so let me change the tempo," he raps, adding, "I know that money make s**t skraight, but it don't make you real, it don't make you real tho."

Check out the first 2026 XXL Freshman Cypher, powered by Puma, below and stay tuned for the second one later this week.

Watch the 2026 XXL Freshman Cypher Powered by Puma With Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Sosocamo, Slayr, Miles Minnick and Hurricane Wisdom

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