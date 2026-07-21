Every 2026 XXL Freshman Shows Off Their Bars in A Cappella Freestyles

The 2026 XXL Freshman Class are ready to show and prove with their unique styles and perspectives. Chris Patrick, Belly Gang Kushington, Slayr, La Reezy, Trim, Trap Dickey, Babyfxce E, Hurricane Wisdom, YKNiece, Skrilla, Sosocamo and 10th Spot winner Miles Minnick flex their lyrical skills in their own a cappella freestyles.

How Do Freshman Freestyles Work?

For over two decades, 206 rappers have been ushered into the XXL Freshman class and have displayed their unique bars without using a single beat — a cappella style. When it comes to freestyles, there are no rules. Essentially, this group of rising rap stars are free to deliver whatever lyrical style they want.

For example, in 2025, the fan-voted 10th spot winner EBK Jaaybo rapped bars from behind bars after his arrest in Arkansas while en route to the cover shoot, which was a first in XXL Freshman history. Two years prior, Finesse2tymes used a nearby stool to pound out a cafeteria-style beat to spit his freestyle. Even 10 years ago, 2016 Freshman Desiigner rap-sang a haunting "Timmy Turner" freestyle using nothing but the sound of his snapping fingers. So, it's all about creativity when it comes to delivering their best freestyles.

What Does the 2026 XXL Freshman Class Bring to Their Freestyles?

For the 2026 Class, every artist brings a distinct flavor to their freestyle session. Chris Patrick delivers a high-intensity freestyle that grapples with his internal conflicts regarding stardom, while Slayr lets loose with a barrage of quick-witted bars. Trim takes a seat on her royal throne as she lyrically runs down her major wins. Meanwhile, Belly Gang Kushington breaks down his years of hustling.

Babyfxce E provides a laid-back freestyle, whereas La Reezy drops an authoritative verse that paints a picture of his New Orleans roots. Hurricane Wisdom uses his melodic rap-singing voice, while YKNiece spits flossy verses about her luxurious life. Miles Minnick makes it clear he's all business, and Trap Dickey reflects during his lyrical performance. Skrilla keeps it real about making it off the corner, and Sosocamo reveals his rockstar life through his harmonious, rap-sung freestyle.

Watch all 12 2026 XXL Freshman freestyles below.

Watch Chris Patrick's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Belly Gang Kushington's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Slayr's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch La Reezy's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Trap Dickey's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Trim's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Babyfxce E's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Hurricane Wisdom's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch YKNiece's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Skrilla's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Sosocamo's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

Watch Miles Minnick's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle