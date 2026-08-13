Odeal on How Common Shaped the Way He Writes His Songs and Why J Dilla Is the G.O.A.T.

Tunnel Vision

Genre-blending artist Odeal breaks down the hip-hop influences that helped shape his sound.

Interview: Peter A. Berry

Editor’s Note: This story appears in the Summer 2026 issue of XXL Magazine, on newsstands now and available for sale on the XXL website.

Odeal’s music reflects his life journey. Born in Germany and raised between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the singer-songwriter and producer draws inspiration from sounds spanning the Black music diaspora, from Afrobeats to R&B. Since posting covers on YouTube nearly a decade ago, the 26-year-old has built a following and a respected catalog with projects like OVMBR: Maybe I’m Best Alone, Sunday At Zuri’s, For A Good Time... and others. He’s also worked with artists including Wale, Latto and 6lack. Here, Odeal discusses the rappers and producers who have inspired him.

XXL: Who were your favorite rappers growing up?

Odeal: I’d say 50 Cent, Ja Rule, even. Biggie, Tupac. Kendrick Lamar and Drake, as well. [I like] the way [Biggie, Tupac Shakur and Ja Rule] expressed themselves. Whatever [Biggie] was talking about felt real and it felt rich. It was rich in that feeling, the way he spoke about different things. The way he played on words. And ’Pac, the things that he spoke about as well, I really loved his impact, the way he was really raw in the things he said. And then even Ja Rule, I think it was just the integration of R&B into his raps.

If you were dropping a rap album, which producer would you want to work with?

J Dilla. When it comes to sampling and everything, he’s the absolute G.O.A.T. That’s the main reason I was trying to get into MPCs but ended up buying a Maschine instead. That level of sampling is something that inspires my production heavy. So, he’s one producer I would love to get with if he was still here with us. I love soul records. The way he was able to sample different chords from old records was so incredible.

Who is a rapper you would say influenced the way that you write your lyrics?

I think with Common, there’s that level of trueness, that realness, that level of just for everyday people who are just trying to find truth in life.

I think that as well resonates a lot with my music and what I do. It’s thought-provoking. It’s just one of those things where you hear that one thing that makes you go, “Bruh.”

One of my records, “Miami,” it’s like, “You wanna heal, you gotta feel quicker.” That’s one of the lines from one of my records, and that’s not too far off from one of the things that you probably hear Common say. It’s one of those little things that you say. It sticks with people. It hits.

Would any of your writing style change if you were a rapper?

It wouldn’t. Whenever I’m making music, I literally write my songs like I am a rapper. I just sing that.

You’ve worked with multiple rappers in your time so far. Who is your favorite to collaborate with?

To be fair, 6lack. He’s fire. I think he really thinks about what he’s doing. He’s very particular about what he does. And the fact that he can switch between rapping and singing is very, very important because he understands both sides.

If you could make a song with any rapper who has passed, who would you choose?

It would be Biggie or MF DOOM. I really love the beat selection on top of [DOOM’s] lyrics and his pen. I think it’s the beat selection and just the world that he was able to go into.

Listen to Odeal's For A Good Time... Album



Odeal's interview in the 2026 XXL Freshman issue is available to purchase here. In addition to interviews with the 2026 XXL Freshman Class and DJ Drama, there are also conversations with T.I., Swae Lee, Sexyy Red, Young M.A, Cash Cobain, Skilla Baby, Lil Tjay, high-profile defense attorney Brian Steel and more, plus a look back at what the 2025 XXL Freshman Class has been doing and explore the cultural impact of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class and where its members are today.