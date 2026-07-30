Oh, you thought we were done? The XXL cameras kept rolling after the initial filming of the 2026 Freshman Cypher featuring Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Sosocamo, Slayr, Miles Minnick and Hurricane Wisdom, and the result ended in bonus rough footage, powered by Puma, with all six rappers having fun and freestyling off the top.

Over producer Jay Trench's charging beat, the Freshmen flexed their lyrical skills and had a few laughs in the process.

Sosocamo started it off with a "Whoa!" which prompted Slyr to spit a few verses. "Tryin' to beat me might as well hit the rollie/I'm runnin' so fast/Runnin' so fast that I'm tired/Runnin' so fast that I'm tired," Slayr raps.

Hurricane Wisdom follows and delivers a salacious rhyme that makes him and the guys laugh hysterically. This prompted Chris Patrick to keep the momentum going by steering the vibe toward a mix of grounded bars and boastful energy. "If I tell you the s**t that I know, these ni**as will hate me, God," Chris spits.

And on cue, La Reezy carries the lyrical torch and repeats, "These ni**as will hate me, God/These ni**as will hate me, God," and adds, "In 20 some years I'll show my babies that I was the man, God."

Then Miles Minnick brings the cypher to a close, dropping a spirited verse that offers praise to the Lord while celebrating his presence to rap alongside his fellow Freshmen.

Check out the bonus 2026 XXL Freshman cypher powered by Puma in action below.

Watch the 2026 XXL Freshman Bonus Cypher With Slayr, Hurricane Wisdom, Chris Patrick, La Reezy, Miles Minnick and Sosocamo Powered by Puma

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