Skrilla and Keyshia Cole Spark Dating Rumors With Cozy New Photos

Love might be in the air for rapper Skrilla and R&B singer Keyshia Cole. The pair are sparking dating rumors with their cozy new photos.

On Sunday (July 26), Skrilla and Keyshia simultaneously posted photos on their Instagram accounts presumably giving a hard launch to their rumored relationship. In the singer's IG Story, she shared a pic of Skrilla taking a bathroom selfie with Keyshia's arms wrapped around his waist. She captioned the photo with "Yup."

Meanwhile, Skrilla posted a photo on his IG Story of himself and Keyshia hanging out in the club. The 2026 XXL Freshman star also shared a pic of him and the "Heaven Sent" singer together on a yacht.

The photos quickly sparked dating rumors online, with many fans expressing their shock and pointing out the significant age gap between the 27-year-old Philadelphia rapper and the 44-year-old singer. Other people wondered if the two artists are just merely friends.

Neither Skrilla or Keyshia Cole have officially confirmed they are boo'd up.

Keyshia previously dated Atlanta rhymer Hunxho, who, ironically, is a former 2024 XXL Freshman alum. The couple even collaborated on the song, "Don't Let Me Down," which gave fans a slight peek into their on-and-off coupledom. Their relationship ended in March of 2025.

Skrilla has been making moves in the rap game thanks to his viral hit "6'7." The Philly spitter has collaborated with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Yachty. His 2026 XXL Freshman interview and freestyle can be viewed below.

See Keyshia Cole's Photo of Her and Skrilla Together

keyshiacole/Instagram Keyshia Cole posts photo of her and Skrilla together on her Instagram account.

See New Photos of Skrilla and Keyshia Cole Getting Cozy Together

See Skrilla Sound Off on Going Viral, Getting Rich and More – Keep It a Buck

See Skrilla's 2026 XXL Freshman Freestyle

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