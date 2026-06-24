2026 XXL Freshman Revealed

Finding the next generation of rap stars has never been more challenging or exciting. Hip-hop moves faster than ever, and artists aren't just competing with their peers anymore. They're fighting for attention across streaming platforms, social media, viral moments, live performances and an endless flood of new music. Yet through all the noise, a select few rise above the rest.

After months of research, conversations and debate, XXL has selected 12 artists for the 2026 Freshman Class. Chosen from a deep field of contenders, this year's group reflects the many sounds, styles and perspectives shaping rap today. Some built loyal fan bases through relentless independent grinding. Others transformed internet buzz into real momentum.

A few have already proven they can command a stage, while others are only beginning to show the full scope of their talent. What unites them is their potential. Whether through sharp lyricism, innovative production, magnetic personalities or unique views, each Freshman earned a place in this class by bringing something distinct to the culture.

Together, they offer a snapshot of where rap stands today and where it's headed next. Over the coming weeks, fans can expect freestyles, cyphers, interviews and more as the Freshmen showcase their skills across XXL's platforms. This year, DJ Drama returns for the 10-year anniversary of the landmark 2016 XXL Freshman Class and joins the highly anticipated 2026 cyphers powered by Puma.

In honor of the class that helped shape a generation, XXL will also release a series of special anniversary content, powered by Rémy Martin, including videos featuring DJ Drama interviewing members of the 2016 Freshman Class about the cover’s impact and their lasting legacies, as well as a documentary exploring the cultural influence of one of the most iconic Freshman classes ever assembled. The festivities continue with the 2026 XXL Freshman release party at LIV ON SUNDAY, July 12th, at LIV Miami, and a live Freshman concert in Los Angeles on July 25.

The Freshman issue is available to purchase now as well as merch. In addition to interviews with the 2026 XXL Freshman Class and DJ Drama, there are also conversations with T.I., Sexyy Red, Young M.A, Cash Cobain, Skilla Baby, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, high-profile defense attorney Brian Steel, singer-songwriter Odeal and more, plus a look back at what the 2025 XXL Freshman Class has been doing. Readers can also dive into an exploration of the cultural impact of the 2016 XXL Freshman Class and where its members are today.

As always, the goal isn't just to highlight who's hot right now. It's to introduce the artists who will define the next chapter of hip-hop and become the next rap stars.

Welcome the 2026 XXL Freshman Class. Born ready.