The 2026 XXL Freshman Class Is Taking Over Los Angeles With One Massive Concert Featuring Special 2016 Freshman Guests

The 2026 XXL Freshman class is ready to prove what they're made of in front of a live audience at Rémy Martin Presents XXL Freshman Class 2026 LIVE, featuring special guest performances from members of the legendary 2016 XXL Freshman Class.

As XXL celebrates the 10th anniversary of its iconic 2016 Freshman Class, the brand is spending the summer looking back at the group's lasting impact on hip-hop with a special anniversary campaign powered by Rémy Martin, the perfect partner to honor success driven by intention, authenticity and personal calling. The celebration culminates at this year's Freshman concert: a one-night-only event at the legendary Belasco in Los Angeles featuring performances from Chris Patrick, Belly Gang Kushington, YKNiece, Skrilla, Trim, Hurricane Wisdom, Babyfxce E, Trap Dickey, Sosocamo and the 10th spot winner Miles Minnick and more.

Going down Aug. 27 at 8 p.m., attendees can also expect special guests from the 2016 XXL Freshman class. Plus, you never know who else may pop up.

Tickets are available for purchase now at Live Nation with a pre-sale today and general on sale tomorrow.

The 2026 Class is ready to step into the spotlight to show their greatness on the microphone. Expect to see Chris Patrick deliver lyrical bars of substance, while Belly Gang Kushington comes through spitting his gritty rhymes. Trim is bringing her colorful personality to show, while Trap Dickey is set to bring his sample-driven songs to the stage.

Additionally, Babyfxce E is bringing his real-life narratives to L.A., followed by Hurricane Wisdom's melodic style full of pain and triumph. YKNiece will deliver her sexy, confident bars, while Skrilla is sure to get the crowd hyped with his raw raps. Also, find Sosocamo hitting the stage with his trap-style vibes and Miles Minnick bringing uplifting rhymes that resonate with the soul.

Each member of this year's XXL Freshman class brings a distinct sound and style to the stage, from witty lyricism to infectious melodies and everything in between. With 12 rising stars showcasing what makes them stand out, this will be a show fans won't want to miss.

Cop your tickets here before they sell out.

XXL 2026 XXL Freshman show

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