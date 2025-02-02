2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet – See All the Rappers Dressed to Impress

Honoring the artists who have been killing it over the last year is the primary focus of the Grammy Awards, but the fashion is also a focal point as hip-hop hits the red carpet. Rappers tend to make award shows the place to flex their flyest fits and the 2025 Grammy Awards is their time to shine. XXL highlights everyone in hip-hop gracing the red carpet.

What Are Rappers Wearing?

There were plenty of rappers who walked the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 2).

The first to make a grand entrance was Jaden Smith by wearing a peculiar headpiece. He chose to place a black castle on his head with his face peeking out of its middle. The rapper hasn't spoken on the significance of his look just yet. But maybe it's not even that deep and he just wanted to start some conversation around his name. It definitely worked.

Ye also had people talking when he showed up to the Grammys with his wife, Bianca Censori. The 24-time Grammy winner chose to go with a simple all-black everything look in a T-shirt and jeans while Bianca appeared in a black fur. In a shocking but not surprising move since she's known to rock barely there ensembles, Bianca dropped the fur to the floor to pose nude in a see-through mini dress. On brand for the headline-grabbing couple.

Doechii returned for her second time at the Grammys after coming through in 2022, donning a cascading black ruffle gown and a pop of color from her fiery orange hair. This time, her 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet look included a gray pinstriped body-hugging dress paired with a white button down shirt and matching tie. The fit aligns with the many of the looks she's she's been wearing over the last year during her rollout and performances for her Alligator Bites Never Heal mixtape, which is nominated for Best Rap Album.

See every rapper on the 2025 Grammy Award red carpet below.

See Rappers on the 2025 Grammy Awards Red Carpet