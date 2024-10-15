Travis Scott Receives I Am Hip Hop Award at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Travis Scott has been honored with the 2024 BET Awards' I Am Hip Hop trophy.

Travis Scott Takes Home Prestigious Honor

On Tuesday (Oct. 15), the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards aired after previously being recorded live in Las Vegas on Oct. 8. Travis Scott, who came into the awards show with seven nominations, was honored with the prestigious I Am Hip Hop award.

"I come from a generation where they considered us nowhere near 'hip-hop.'" Travis told the crowd while accepting his award. "And every day I try to push the sound. Coming in as a producer nobody knew what I was trying to do. But I always had this idea and I had this vision, still to this day, just to take things to the next level."

"I just want to thank BET for actually recognizing me," he concluded. "I be feeling like sometimes people don't give a f**k about me. So, this is actually dope."

Travis has enjoyed a hugely successful career, which has included four No. 1 albums, a diamond song and multiple sold-out tours. He is currently one of the best-selling rappers in the game over 10 years into his solo career and has released the highest-selling rap project of 2024, Days Before Rodeo, a 2014 mixtape that he officially put out on streaming platforms back in September.

With his I Am Hip Hop honor, Travis joins good company including Marley Marl (2023), Trina (2022) and Nelly (2021).

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards is hosted by Fat Joe for the third consecutive year. The event features performances from 2 Chainz, Bossman Dlow, GloRilla, Juicy J, 310 Babii, Soulja Boy and others. Megan Thee Stallion led all nominees with 12, followed by Kendrick Lamar who received 11 nods.

Check out Travis Scott's acceptance speech below.

Watch Travis Scott Be Honored With the I Am Hip Hop Award